Warroad’s Slukynsky Goal Takes Home Play of the Winter

Slukynsky scored against Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. — After the finals of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Winter, we have a winner.

Warroad’s Grant Slukynsky takes it home with the filthy goal, scoring five hole against Moorhead.

Slukynsky’s goal beat out Moorhead’s Quentin Hegg whose made basket came off a steal and nice behind the back move.

Congrats to Slukynsky and Warroad Boys Hockey for winning the High School Play of the Winter.