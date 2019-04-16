West Fargo Park District Hosts Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Kids met the Easter Bunny, played on inflatable games, and hunted for eggs

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Children get the chance to celebrate Easter a little bit early thanks to the 14th Annual Easter Egg Hunt put on by the West Fargo park district.

The event gives kids the opportunity to search for Easter Eggs to redeem prizes, play on inflatable games, meet the Easter Bunny, pet baby chicks and get their faces painted.

This is one of the many events by the parks district that encourages local families to get out in their community.

“Our community keeps on growing with young families,” West Fargo Park District Recreation Manager Lance Belisle said. “And we’re always trying to do fun things for the families to come out and enjoy and tonight hopefully we’ve met all those expectations.”