Griffen Excited for Another Year with Vikings

This will be the Pro Bowler's tenth season with the team

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — As the Minnesota Vikings return for workouts, few are happier to be back than Everson Griffen.

The defensive end had a difficult year in 2018.

Forced to step away from the team to deal with mental health issues, the pro-bowler missed five games last season.

He returns for another year with the Vikings after both sides agreed to a restructured contract that would pay the edge rusher $8 million.

Loyalty played a big role in his decision to come back.

“With me, it was bigger than football,” Griffen said. “I took it upon myself and my family to make the right decision to stay here because I want to be a Viking for life. It’s rewarding because I know the people here love me and they have my best interest in mind. I just wanted to come back in here and finish what I started.”