NDSU Faced with Rare Kicking Vacancy after Pedersen’s Departure

Sophomore Jake Reinholz is practicing with a new intensity, hoping to be the new kicker

FARGO, N.D. — For each of the last four years the Bison have leaned primarily on one guy to be their kicker.

Now, they have to move on from Cam Pedersen.

Pedersen tied the FCS record for points after touchdowns with 261 in his collegiate career.

He helped deliver one of the biggest non-conference wins in NDSU history by kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired against 13th-ranked Iowa.

That leaves big shoes to fill for the next kicker.

Former Shanley standout, sophomore Jake Reinholz, is hoping to be that guy.

“I’m taking my reps more seriously, thinking like ‘this is how it’s going to be, trying to be perfect,”‘ Reinholz said. “Every rep i’m taking very seriously knowing this is my role now.”

Reinholz has not attempted a field goal at the college level, but he is 3-for-3 on PAT attempts.