Shoultz Uses Team-First Mentality to lead Bison

The outfielder holds the team's highest batting average

FARGO, N.D. — Halfway through Summit League play, NDSU softball is continuing what has been a successful 2019 campaign.

Before its loss on Monday to South Dakota State, the Bison were on a twenty-game winning streak.

Outfielder Katie Shoultz has played a huge part in that good fortune, boasting a career and team-high batting average of .412.

This season, Shoultz has made it a point not to focus on her personal statistics. The redshirt junior has shifted her mindset to focus more on the team.

“Last year and especially my freshman year, I was so worried about how I was doing and how well I was doing,” Shoultz said. “And I wasn’t worried about where we were going as a team. This is something, it’s not about you. You have to be very selfless to play softball and especially in this program and it shows. Our program has gone further than anyone ever would have thought of just by being selfless.”

The Bison will play a three-game series against South Dakota beginning on Friday.