Cass County Encourages People to Hold Off on Flood Protection Cleanup

WEST FARGO, N.D.– Cass County is encouraging people to keep their sandbags in place and wait for the second crest to happen.

The county expects the crest to hit most area rivers over the course of this weekend.

Cass County engineer Jason Benson says we should see some declining river levels at the beginning of next week.

Benson says overland flooding has gone down across much of the county but we are not in the clear yet for tearing down sandbags.

“We know that there are some 70 degree days coming up and people are going to want to get those taken down,” Benson said. “Again, it’s based on people’s own risk but since they’ve already put those sandbags up and they’ve got them there for a few more days.”

The county will be putting out more information next week regarding the flood protection tear-down process.