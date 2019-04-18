One Arrest After Reports Of Man Chasing Woman With Gun And Knife

MOORHEAD, MN — Moorhead Police received a report after 10 p.m. Wednesday evening of a man chasing a woman with a gun and a knife between 18th Avenue South and 20th Street south.

The woman was unharmed and the man was identified as 47-year-old Kevin Hass.

Hass was chased by an officer until found inside a residential porch.

During the chase, Hass jumped from a third story window and fell 25 feet. He is currently receiving medical treatment and will be later be charged for his actions and a felony probation violation warrant.