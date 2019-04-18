Pilon’s No-Hitter Leads Moorhead to Shutout Win Over Detroit Lakes

The Spuds Took down the Lakers 10-0

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Noah Pilon shined on the mound, pitching a six-inning no-hitter to earn Moorhead a 10-0 win over Detroit Lakes.

The Spuds got started early, scoring four runs in the first inning, including a two run homer from Wyatt Gunkel. They would add to that lead with a run in the third and fourth to make it 6-0.

The team would then put things to rest once and for all in the sixth, adding four more runs to make it 10-0.

Detroit Lakes had no answer for Pilon who finished the day with five stikeouts and zero walks en route to his no-hitter.