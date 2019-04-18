River Keepers Advises No Recreational River Activity Until Levels Decrease

The non-profit plans to wait until the river levels are back to normal before beginning its cleanup activities

FARGO, N.D.– River Keepers in Fargo is advising people to steer clear of trying any recreational activity on the rivers during flooding conditions.

River Keepers, a non-profit organization, is sticking by its mission of advocating for safe and sustainable use of the Red River.

The non-profit plans to wait until the river levels are back to normal before beginning its cleanup activities.

River Keepers executive director, Christine Holland, says a lot of their workshops are postponed because of the flooding.

“River Keepers recommends not being on the river during a flood stage,” Holland said. “You never know what’s coming down the river. You don’t know what’s underneath the river. It’s moving faster than you think it is and the water temperature is only around 40 degrees Fahrenheit so it’s very cool.”

River Keepers is hoping to start offering its volunteer cleanup opportunities within the next month.