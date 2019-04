Bill Passed Funding ND Flood Projects, Well Below F-M Diversion Expectations

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Legislature passes a bill funding flood projects, but comes far short of what local officials and Gov. Doug Burgum are seeking for the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion.

The measure gives $750 million to the project.

Total state funding approved for the diversion is $120 million less than what the Diversion Authority wants.

The overall cost of the project is $2.75 billion.