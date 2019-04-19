Juvenile Saved After Car Sinks in Floodwaters Near Climax, Minn.

NEAR CLIMAX, Minn. – A driver’s car is quickly swept away by floodwaters after trying to get by on a closed road.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile drove around a barrier near the intersection of 390th Street Southwest and 350th Avenue Southwest, near Climax. They were able to get out of the vehicle and stand on the roof.

Authorities say the car quickly sank and the driver was able to climb into a nearby tree, before being rescued by friends.

The driver isn’t hurt and the car will be moved when floodwaters recede.