Nichole’s Fine Pastry Celebrates Spring with Handmade Desserts

FARGO, N.D.– Spring is in the air and so is the aroma of Easter candy at both grocery stores and local shops.

Nichole’s Fine Pastry & Café in downtown Fargo sells handmade chocolate rabbits and spring-themed desserts each year.

The shop uses a mold to create its homemade Easter rabbits.

The owner, Nichole Hensen, is all for supporting our area’s local treat shops.

“You are helping to employ some people who have gone to school for culinary arts,” Hensen said. “Because we make things in small batches, the quality of what you’re buying is higher and I think if you want to support local, this is a great place to support local.”

Nichole’s has a featured dessert list available through Mother’s Day.

The shop is taking an eco-friendly approach by selling spring-themed cupcakes inside egg carton containers.