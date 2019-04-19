Nichole’s Fine Pastry Celebrates Spring with Handmade Desserts

FARGO, N.D.– Spring is in the air and so is the aroma of Easter candy at both grocery stores and local shops.
Nichole’s Fine Pastry & Café in downtown Fargo sells handmade chocolate rabbits and spring-themed desserts each year.
The shop uses a mold to create its homemade Easter rabbits.
The owner, Nichole Hensen, is all for supporting our area’s local treat shops.
“You are helping to employ some people who have gone to school for culinary arts,” Hensen said. “Because we make things in small batches, the quality of what you’re buying is higher and I think if you want to support local, this is a great place to support local.”
Nichole’s has a featured dessert list available through Mother’s Day.
The shop is taking an eco-friendly approach by selling spring-themed cupcakes inside egg carton containers.
FAIRMOUNT, ND (KFGO) - The mayor of Fairmount is feeling better after the Corps of Engineers decided to reduce the flow of water going through White Rock Dam in northeast South Dakota. Mayor John Welk and others in Richland County…
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ Farms continue to disappear off the Dakotas landscape, especially smaller ones. The federal Agriculture Department reports that total farm numbers in 2018 dropped by 300 in North Dakota and by 400 in South Dakota. North Dakota…
FARGO, N.D. -- The Northern Plains Ethics Institute hosted a panel on ethical issues in North Dakota's Indigenous communities on Thursday. Unhealed trauma, trust, and systemic oppression were some of the themes…