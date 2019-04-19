Oral Roberts Outlasts NDSU in Home Opener

Golden Eagles beat the Bison, 8-7

FARGO, N.D. — Mother Nature finally relented and NDSU was able to play a home series at Newman Outdoor Field.

Friday night was game one of the series and Oral Roberts came out scoring first. Jayse McLean dropped a fly ball at the warning track giving the Golden Eagles the first run of the contest.

ORU added their next two runs via sac flies in the second and fourth innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Bison bats came alive. Bennett Hostetler drive in the first run off a sac fly then a few batters later Peter Brookshaw tied the game at three with his single to left center field.

ORU added two more runs in the fifth and sixth innings to go ahead, 8-3.

The Golden Eagles went on to win 8-7 despite a late inningscomeback from NDSU.

The series closes out with a doubleheader starting Saturday at 1:00 p.m.