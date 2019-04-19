Twin Cities’ City Pages Names Junkyard Brewing “Best Suburban Brewery”

MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities alternative newspaper names Moorhead’s Junkyard Brewing Best Suburban Brewery.

Let me guess what you’re thinking, “Moorhead isn’t anywhere near The Cities!”

City Pages has given Junkyard Brewing the title saying “the folks at the Moorhead hype factory have positioned it as an unmissable part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul brewing scene.”

Junkyard has had many liquor store drops in the Twin Cities.

The company has also teamed up with Minneapolis’ Modist Brewing for a two-part stout series.