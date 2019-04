Fargo Police Respond to Call of Cars Ramming Into Each Other

FARGO, N.D. — Just before eight last night, Fargo police got a call about two cars ramming into each other in the 4500 block of 19th Avenue South.

An injured man was lying on the ground when they got there. Authorities say the nature of the man’s injuries are unknown at this time. After gathering witness statements and surveillance video, police identified two suspects. They say the suspects are not in custody yet and the investigation is ongoing.