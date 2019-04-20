Red River Zoo Holds Party for the Planet to Kick Celebrate Spring and Earth Week

FARGO, N.D. — It’s a Party for the Planet at the Red River Zoo, where families can celebrate spring and Earth Week.

Zoos across the county celebrate Party for the Planet, and the Red River Zoo has been doing it for several years.

Local organizations have activities for kids where they can learn how to be more Earth–friendly.

People can see all the different animals at the zoo, including the newest exhibit of Eurasian lynx.

“One, we want people to have a wonderful experience with their families, start making some memories here at the zoo. Also learn a little about what they can change in their lives that are simple, easy things that might benefit our planet, and of course just have fun at the zoo with your family on a beautiful day,” Sally Jacobson, executive director for the zoo, said.

The zoo will have an Easter celebration tomorrow from 1 – 6 p.m. Members of the zoo get free admission.