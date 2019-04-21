Red River Cresting North of Drayton, Secondary Crests Continue

The National Weather Service says overland flooding continues along and near the Red River

As secondary crests continue from the recent snowmelt and rainfall, the Red River north of Drayton appears to have crested.

A secondary crest for Fargo-Moorhead has been lowered to 31.5 feet and is expected on Tuesday.

Several roads including I-29 continue to be impacted due to overland and river flooding, especially near the Red River, north from Oslo.

Backwater is still affecting many locations on the tributaries.