Red River Cresting North of Drayton, Secondary Crests Continue

BISMARCK, ND -- The North Dakota Legislature is scrambling to finish its work and leave at least a handful of days on the books before the constitutional 80-day limit. Lawmakers had hoped to be finished in less than 75 days to…
As secondary crests continue from the recent snowmelt and rainfall, the Red River north of Drayton appears to have crested. The National Weather Service says overland flooding continues along and near the Red River. A secondary crest for Fargo-Moorhead has…
FARGO, N.D. -- This is one of the few times that drinking cider will also help the environment. For every cider sold at Wild Terra this Easter, the bar will plant one tree. Last year, Wild Terra planted 100 trees.…