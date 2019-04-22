Funding Available For Cover Crops On Damaged Farmland

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The federal Natural Resources Conservation Service is providing money to plant cover crops on damaged farmland.
The aid is aimed at recovery work on cropland directly affected by the severe weather in March. The highest priority cropland includes land that can’t be planted with a cash crop and/or can’t be harvested this year.
Experts say cover crops prevent erosion, improve soil’s physical and biological properties, supply nutrients, suppress weeds, improve the availability of soil water and break pest cycles. Cover crops have grazing potential and can help stabilize repair work.
Producers are encouraged to apply by May 17 or June 21 at their local U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Center. Click here to find one in your area.
