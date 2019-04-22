Mandan Bar Owners Fight Over Mural

MANDAN, N.D. - The owners of a Mandan bar say they're prepared to take legal action to fight the city's demands that they paint over their Western-themed mural. The Mandan City Commission ordered the Lonesome Dove last month to remove…
FARGO, ND -- Miranda Lambert is bringing her "Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour" to the Fargodome. The country superstar will play the Fargodome on October 17, 2019. Lambert is joined by Elle King along with Ashley McBryde of the…
FARGO, N.D. -- This Easter, the bunny can step aside. "They have polar bears, ostriches, armadillos and monkeys," said 7-year-old Daxton Buckle. "A turtle. I like the otters and the wolves," said 8-years-old…