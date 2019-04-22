Mandan Bar Owners Fight Over Mural

MANDAN, N.D. – The owners of a Mandan bar say they’re prepared to take legal action to fight the city’s demands that they paint over their Western-themed mural.

The Mandan City Commission ordered the Lonesome Dove last month to remove its mural of a horseman against brown hills at sunset.

City officials argue that the business doesn’t have a permit for the outdoor artwork.

The bar first received a citation for the mural in October.

Co-owner Brian Berube says the owners didn’t apply for a permit because they weren’t aware of the requirement.

The bar’s owners are working with a libertarian legal group, the Institute for Justice, to defend the mural.

Berube says he hopes to avoid a lawsuit, but he refuses to paint over the art.

