Record Setting Walleye Caught In North Dakota

Reeled In From Shore Along Heaert River in Mandan

MANDAN, ND — A Lincoln, North Dakota man has caught a record-breaking fish.

Tom Volk’s 16 pound, 9 ounce walleye caught Sunday broke a record that was set nearly a year ago.

He beat the record held by Neal Leier of Bismarck by three fourths of a pound.

That record was set last May on the Missouri River and had gone untouched for nearly 60 years.

Volk reeled in the 32 1/2 inch fish from shore along the Heart River in Mandan.