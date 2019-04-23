Emma Groom Wraps up Collegiate Career with Impressive Round at Summit League Championship

Groom birdied the 18th hole to finish even on the day

NEWTON, Kan. (NDSU Athletics) — The North Dakota State women’s golf team finished fifth at the 2019 Summit League Championship at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.

NDSU shot a 300 in the final round, which was the fourth-best score by any team over the course of the three rounds. The Bison finished with a 944 over the three rounds, 10 strokes behind South Dakota State for fourth place. Denver won the team title with a 904, finishing 27 strokes ahead of Oral Roberts.

Taylor McCorkle led the way for the Bison, as she tied for seventh. McCorkle had a 75 to close the tournament, including a birdie on the sixth hole to finish with a 233. It was the fourth top 10 finish of the year for McCorkle and the seventh of her career. Emma Groom moved up 10 spots on the final day, as she tied for 12th. Groom had a pair of birdies on the round, including one on the 18th on her final collegiate hole. Groom had her best round of the tournament with a 72, as she finished with a 237.

Maddie Herzog moved up three spots on the final day, as she finished 17th. Herzog shot a 75 in the final round, giving her a 239 for the three rounds. Alexis Thomas moved up four spots in the last found, as she finished in a tie for 33rd. Thomas shot a 78 in the final round, giving her a 247 for the three rounds. Sierra Bennion rounded out the Bison lineup, as she finished in a tie for 37th. Bennion had three birdies on the back nine, as she shot an 83 in the final round. Bennion finished with a 250 over the three rounds.

Denver’s Mary Weinstein won medalist honors, as she shot a 65 in the final round to finish with a 217.