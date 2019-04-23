Man Who Drowned While Fishing On Pelican Lake Is Identified

He was fishing with two other men when their airboat began to take on water

BENSON CO., ND — Sheriff’s officials have identified the man who drowned while fishing on a Benson County, North Dakota lake this past weekend.

Authorities say 52-year-old Jim Kirkeide of Fessenden was fishing with two other men when their airboat began to take on water in Pelican Lake north of Devils Lake Saturday.

The two other men from Langdon made it to shore.

The sheriff says life jackets were in the boat but the men didn’t have time to put them on.

Much of the lake still has ice on it.