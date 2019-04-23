Pizza For Parkinson’s: Tasty Fundraiser For a Cause at Fargo’s Blaze Pizza

FARGO, N.D. – A Fargo restaurant hosts a pizza for Parkinson’s fundraiser on Parkinson’s Awareness Day in North Dakota.

Blaze Pizza served up pies with 20% of the proceeds going to the Marv Bossart Foundation For Parkinson’s Support.

The longtime Fargo TV anchor passed away six years ago Tuesday after battling the disease.

The foundation helps fund exercise programs, education and support for people living with the disease in North Dakota and western Minnesota.

“It’s a great way to give back in the community because a lot of people support us and we want to support them and whatever causes they might have for us to help out,” Blaze Pizza Franchise Partner Mike Srnsky.

Bossart’s daughter Liz Bossart Mathison says her father would be touched by the community’s effort to help others with Parkinson’s.