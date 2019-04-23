Rep. Armstrong Discusses Issues Concerning ND in Fargo Meeting

The Republican meets with North Dakotan's three times this week

FARGO, N.D. — Congressman Kelly Armstrong spoke at an event hosted by the the Fargo Committee to Protect Seniors’ Rights. This is just one of three stops he makes this week to speak with those he represents in person.

Monday night, the Republican held a Town Hall in Hillsboro and says he was pleasantly surprised to hear what North Dakotans’ biggest concerns were.

Despite the abundance of national news making headlines lately, he says North Dakotans have put a priority on local issues such as Veterans Rights, Agriculture and flooding.

“I’ll tell you what hasn’t come up yet since I’ve come back – the Mueller Report or any of that which is fascinating to me in such a good way,” Armstrong said. “The citizens in North Dakota care about the issues that are closest to them and not necessarily what everybody in D.C. tends to talk about all the time.”

In a statement after attorney general William Barr’s letter to Congress regarding the Mueller report on March 24th Armstrong said, “The Special Counsel conducted a limitless investigation that exonerates the President and his campaign of collusion.”

Mueller’s team didn’t interview the president in person, but in written answers to the Special Counsel, Mr. Trump claimed he did not remember key events on 37 occasions. Mueller questioned the president on his knowledge of the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, Russian hacking during the election, and the Trump Organization’s Moscow project. Mueller’s team described the President’s answers as ‘inadequate.’