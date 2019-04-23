Sorlie Bridge Back Open in Grand Cities, 1st Ave N Bridge in F-M Set to Reopen

A bridge in The Grand Cities has reopened and another in Moorhead will soon be as well.

The Sorlie Bridge is open for drivers on Demers Avenue in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks now that Red River floodwaters have receded.

With the bridge back open, left turn restrictions on Gateway Drive by the Kennedy Bridge will be lifted.

In Fargo-Moorhead, the 1st Avenue North bridge is set to reopen on Monday.

The city says cleanup of the 15 Avenue North bridge and the Rivershore Drive underpass will begin when The Red recedes to 28 feet.

The 3rd Street underpass will open when the river recedes to 21 feet.

The Red sit at 30.6 feet Tuesday afternoon.