West Acres Partners with The Arts Partnership to Bring Art Studio to Mall

The Art Incubator will hold nineteen individual Art Studios

FARGO, N.D. — West Acres is making good use of the 6,000 remaining square feet of space of the former Sears building.

The Mall has partnered with the Arts Partnership to create Aptitude, a brand new studio space for local artists. The space encourages a collaborative environment for artists and the opportunity for the community to support those artists. The Arts Partnership currently has this kind of art incubator in a temporary downtown location, but is excited about its new home at West Acres.

“There will be nineteen individual studios, perhaps a few more artists, depending on if some share or not,” President and CEO of The Arts Partnership Dayne Del Val said. “There will be kiln space, there will be some open space. When we are open, it will feel like you are in a small neighborhood shopping community almost like a little downtown kind of experience.”

West Acres and the Arts Partnership are hoping to have this space open by mid to late summer.