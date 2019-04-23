West Fargo Officer Honored After Breaking Ankle During Arrest

BENSON CO., ND -- Sheriff's officials have identified the man who drowned while fishing on a Benson County, North Dakota lake this past weekend. Authorities say 52-year-old Jim Kirkeide of Fessenden was fishing with two other men when their airboat began…
A bridge in The Grand Cities has reopened and another in Moorhead will soon be as well. The Sorlie Bridge is open for drivers on Demers Avenue in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks now that Red River floodwaters have…
RED LAKE RESERVATION, MN -- Two men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a heroin distribution conspiracy resulting in two shooting deaths on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. 25-year-old Bryan "Boon" Boardman and 23-year-old Franklin "Frankie" Jackson each pleaded guilty…