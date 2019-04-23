West Fargo Officer Honored After Breaking Ankle During Arrest

WEST FARGO, ND — A West Fargo Police School Resource Officer has been given the department’s Purple Heart Award.

It is given to officers who are seriously injured or wounded on the job.

Last October, Officer Dora Roll saw a man push a woman into the street.

A struggle with the suspect ended up breaking Roll’s ankle.

She was still able to take the man into custody with the help of a bystander.

Roll had a plate and six screws put into her ankle to stabilize it.

She is back on duty in a West Fargo elementary school.