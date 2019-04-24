Funeral Details for DNR Conservation Officer

PINE CITY, MN — Funeral details have been finalized for Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn, who died in the line of duty Friday, April 19 while responding to a call on Cross Lake in Pine City.
The visitation and funeral are open to the public.
VISITATION: Friday, April 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Pine City Civic Center (1225 Main St. South, Pine City, MN 55063).
FUNERAL: Friday, April 26, at 12 p.m. at the Pine City Civic Center (1225 Main St. South, Pine City, MN 55063).
There will be no funeral procession.
Parking for the public will be available on 7th Street Southwest and 8th Street Southwest in Pine City.
