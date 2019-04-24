Minnesota HS Graduation Rates A Record High

MOORHEAD, MN-- The Moorhead Dairy Queen is giving its Moorhead High School Spud's a little bit of love with its limited-time Spuddy Dilly Bars. The bars are vanilla soft-served ice cream dipped in Moorhead Dairy Queen's Spud orange cone dip.…
PINE CITY, MN -- Funeral details have been finalized for Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn, who died in the line of duty Friday, April 19 while responding to a call on Cross Lake in Pine City. The visitation and…
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The Minnesota Department of Education says about 83 percent of high school seniors graduated last year _ the highest graduation rate on record. It's up one-half of a percentage point from 2017. Even with the…