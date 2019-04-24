Moorhead DQ Offers Spuddy Dilly Bars in Honor of Moorhead High School

MOORHEAD, MN– The Moorhead Dairy Queen is giving its Moorhead High School Spud’s a little bit of love with its limited-time Spuddy Dilly Bars.

The bars are vanilla soft-served ice cream dipped in Moorhead Dairy Queen’s Spud orange cone dip.

This is the second year the Moorhead location is selling these bars.

According to the Moorhead Spud History Twitter page, the bars are in honor of the group of students who changed their school colors to orange and black in 1914.

“We really enjoy supporting Moorhead and Fargo and are just real thankful for being a part of this community,” Moorhead Dairy Queen co-owner Diane DeLeon said. “It’s something fun for us to do and for people to give them a try.”

Moorhead Dairy Queen started selling the Spuddy Dilly Bars on Monday and will continue until they run out.