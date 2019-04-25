Center Avenue Watermain Replacement Project Begins Monday, Bridge Work In May

Both projects are expected to last until mid-July

MOORHEAD, MN — The Center Avenue Watermain Replacement Project is expected to being on Monday.

Moorhead Public Service will replace the 1950’s era cast iron watermain with a new PVC watermain.

The work will be on Center Avenue between 4th and 8th Streets.

East-west traffic will remain open during the majority of the project.

Center Avenue bridge repairs are also planned to begin in May.

Traffic will be rerouted to the 1st Avenue North Bridge.

Both projects are expected to last until mid-July.