NDSU’s Richman Reacts to Signing Moorhead’s Harden-Hayes

Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored more than 1,100 points in his Moorhead career

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State University head men’s basketball coach David Richman announced the addition of Maleeck Harden-Hayes to the Bison roster for the 2019-20 season on Thursday, April 25.

Harden-Hayes is a 6-foot-6 wing from Moorhead, Minn., and Moorhead HS. He finished his high school career with more than 1,100 points and 450 rebounds, being voted Team MVP for each of the past three seasons.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maleeck into our Bison Family,” said Richman. “His character and talent, along with his strong desire to improve, will make him a great addition to our program. Maleeck’s length, athleticism, and passion for the game, will make him a fan favorite for years to come.”

As a senior in 2018-19, Harden-Hayes averaged 20 points and seven rebounds per game and set a school record for free throws made in a season, leading the Spuds to a record of 21-6. He was named to the Minnesota Mr. Basketball watch list and selected for the 2019 MBCA All-Star Game.

Harden-Hayes joins Breckenridge, Minn., standout Noah Christensen in NDSU’s incoming 2019 class. The Bison are coming off their third NCAA Tournament appearance in the past six seasons.