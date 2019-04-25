West Fargo Softball Dominates in Double-Header Against Grand Forks Central

The Packers took down the Knights 10-0,20-2

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo ended game one of its double header against Grand Forks Central with a 10-0 shutout win and continued that momentum into the second game where they defeated the Knights 20-2.

Ashlyn Diemert got things started for West Fargo in the first. She hits a three-run homer to put the Packers up 3-0.

Brooklyn Myvrik follows that up with a three-run blast of her own in the second to increase the lead to eight.

The team adds an additional 12 runs in this game to get the huge win and complete the sweep over Grand Forks Central.