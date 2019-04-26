Coats for Kids and Families Gives F-M Area Opportunity to Start on Spring Cleaning

People can donate gently used coats, hats, and gloves for children and adults of all sizes

MOORHEAD, MN– The Salvation Army is working toward its mission of sharing the warmth in the Fargo-Moorhead community with its upcoming collection for Coats for Kids and Families.

People can donate coats, gloves, and hats for children and adults of all sizes.

The Salvation Army works with Sanford to ensure the items are clean before disbursement.

“The great opportunity is to be able to see the expression on their faces, especially parents that are able to have good coats for their kids and know that their kids are taken care of and warm,” Corps officer and pastor Major Jerry O’Neil said. “Just to be able to be a facilitator, to partner the resources up with the folks that need them is just a great place to be.”

You can donate items at all Hornbacher’s locations between May 6th and May 13th.