Funeral held for MN DNR Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn

PINE CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) – After he died in the line of duty last weekend, hundreds gathered outside the Pine City Civic Center to honor the life of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn Friday morning.

“So it’s really time to honor Officer Wynn because unfortunately he lost his life in the line of duty, so want to make sure we remember him and honor him today for giving the ultimate sacrifice,” said Dave Holmquist of the Law Enforcement Memorial Association.

The ceremony included a public visitation, a flyover from four DNR aircraft, ringing of the bells, a 21-gun salute, taps, a pipe band, folding of the flag and a 10-7 call.

Earlier this week, Gov. Tim Walz ordered all flags to half-staff for Wynn’s funeral.

Wynn died one week ago while responding to a call of a possible body in the water on Cross Lake near Pine City, Minn.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wynn and a sheriff’s deputy responded to the call in a boat. Within a minute of the launch, both officers were thrown from the boat. Authorities were able to rescue the deputy.

Wynn’s body was recovered a few hours later in the early hours of Saturday morning. He had been a conservation officer since 2001 and was the 22nd conservation officer to die in the line of duty in Minnesota history.

In the days after the incident, law enforcement honored Wynn’s legacy by lining a procession route on Easter Sunday.

The incident is still under investigation.