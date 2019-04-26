Gallery 4 Reopens after Making Its Move to Roberts Street

The gallery showcases works of art made by local artists
Tanner Robinson,

FARGO, N.D. — A local art gallery is back up and running after renovations to its old location made owners relocate.

Gallery 4 is now on Roberts Street near the federal courthouse in downtown Fargo.

It used to be on Broadway.

The museum shows many different works all done by local artists.

Along with showing off their masterpieces, the artists take turns running the entire gallery.

“This is an awesome group of people,” said Kathy Luther, a member artist at the gallery. “It’s a great way to have your work out there and have people be able to find you. They want to buy some of your work, and it’s very good exposure.”

Gallery 4 had its grand opening Thursday night after a month-long moving process.

