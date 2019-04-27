Honor Flight Gives Veterans an Opportunity to see their Memorials in Washington D.C.

When Joseph Bennett got back from the Korean War, he faced hardships not everyone could understand, but a trip to D.C. in 2015 helped him to start the healing process

MOORHEAD, MINN.– It costs $150,000 to send about 100 veterans to D.C.

When Joseph Bennett got back from the Korean War, he faced hardships not everyone could understand, but a trip to D.C. in 2015 helped him to start the healing process.

“It actually, I’ve said before, it gave me more closure and more help than any medicine did,” said Bennett.

Because of finances or physical limitations, many veterans don’t have the chance to visit war memorials in Washington D.C.

But the Honor Flight is getting rid of those limitations for veterans, with help from fundraisers like this one.

“It’s fantastic. Now, there’s some this crew and next crew, and more Vietnam vets will be able to go, and they never got a welcome home period,” added Bennett.

All the money the Veterans Honor Flight raises helps send veterans to see war memorials at our nation’s capital at no cost.

With events like a silent auction, a bowling tournament, and a pancake breakfast, community members can take part in the activities and help local veterans while doing so.

“It’s a long event during the day,” said Honor Flight VP, Lori Ishaug. “We have so much fun together, we have great volunteers, we have community support, the service clubs steps up, I’ve got all my auxiliary ladies and they’re baking up a storm. So we’ve got good baked goods so all the money we make at this event goes to send our heroes to Washington D.C. We try to do two flights a year and it’s all just dear to our heart.”

At the nation’s capital, veterans will be able to visit the memorials dedicated to the wars they served in. Community members have come out today to help send these vets to D.C. and they’re having a little fun while doing it.

The Honor Flight will also be hosting a free will donation pancake breakfast April 28th at the Moorhead American Legion from 9-1.

For more information about the Honor Flight, click here.