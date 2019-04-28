Body Mind Spirit Expo Brings People From All Over U.S. to Metro

more than 70 vendors were at this year's expo

FARGO, N.D. — An expo centering around natural health, growth and spiritual healing is bringing people from all over the country to Fargo.

This is the eighth year the Body Mind Spirit Expo has come to the metro. It brings in more than 70 vendors who focus on healing through things like music or holistic medicines. One of them includes Fargo’s own Crystal Rock Healing located on 13th Avenue South.

“I contracted Lyme Disease and so during healing, I was doing a lot of medical products and it was very hard on my body. So I turned towards natural healing, so I started my own line of natural healing. Studied it of course and started my own line,” said Cindy Schmitz, owner of Crystal Rock Healing.

Schmitz says crystal rocks have different healing energies based on what part of the world they are found in.