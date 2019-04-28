Dr Pepper Is About To Go “Dark”

"Dark Berry": brand's first new flavor to launch nationally in the past five years

Dr Pepper is giving its signature beverage a dark, fruity twist and calling it “Dark Berry.”

The soda brings out Dr Pepper’s “dark side” with hints of blackberry, black currant, and black cherry.

Starting Wednesday, you can find the new flavor at grocery stores nationwide.

The company is releasing the product in conjunction with the upcoming film, “Spider-Man: Far from Home.”

“Dark Berry” will disappear from shelves after a limited run.