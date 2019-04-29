Special Assesssment Survey: West Fargoans Not in Favor of Paying More

WEST FARGO, N.D. – People in West Fargo do not want to pay more in property taxes to cover infrastructure projects.

That is one of the findings from the city’s Special Assessment Community Forums.

The results were shared during a special meeting of the West Fargo City Commission.

Of the nearly 400 survey responses, around half agreed that they would be willing to pay more in sales taxes to fund infrastructure rather than specials.

But one tax is off the table.

“Nobody wants to pay higher property taxes to fund infrastructure projects so I think we don’t want to touch that area,” City of West Fargo Communications Director Melissa Richard said.

