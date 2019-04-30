MN Legislature Trying To End Spousal Sexual Assault Loophole

MINNESOTA – Minnesota lawmakers are taking a step forward in supporting victims of domestic sexual assault.

The State Senate has voted unanimously to close a loophole in state law that prevents people who rape a spouse or domestic partner from being prosecuted for criminal sexual conduct.

Between 10 and 14 percent of married women will be raped at some point during their marriages.

Supporters of the Senate’s decision are hopeful that this will help other victims in coming forward.

“It’s very, very difficult for survivors to come forward in the first place and when there are laws on the books that say if you sexually assault your spouse, if you sexually assault your intimate partner, there is going to be lesser repercussions if you are found guilty. Well now, that won’t be the case,” Prevention Information Director Melanie Fierstine said.

A similar bill was passed by the State House in February.