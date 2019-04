School board votes to buy Target in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Fergus Falls School Board agrees to buy the vacant Target building in Fergus Falls and land nearby.

Superintendent Jerry Ness says the space is badly needed for early childhood programming.

In a special meeting, the also voted to fully authorize the administration to finalize the purchase.

The store, on the west edge of town closed early last year.

It employed about 90 people.