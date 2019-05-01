Body IDed as Missing Red Lake Man Last Seen in Oct. 2018

RED LAKE, MINN. – A body found last week has been identified as Dillon Sayers, who was reported missing October 30th, 2018.
Red Lake Police are looking for suspects in the death investigation of 26-year-old Dillon Sayers.
“People directly responsible for Sayers’ death and any others who may have assisted and/or concealed information will be considered equally responsible and charged accordingly,” the Red Lake Department of Public Safety said in a press release.
Sayers was last seen October 23rd, 2018 when family member dropped him off at his home on the Red Lake Reservation.
His body was found during a search of two areas of interest on April 24th, 2019 by Red Lake’s Department of Public Safety, the FBI, BCA and two cadaver dogs. The reservation says the FBI “exhumed the remains” and they were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office.
Sayer’s cause of death remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Red Lake Department of Public Safety at 218-679-3313.
