Concordia’s Rahman Emphasizes ‘Trust’ as She Retires from Coaching

Rahman led the Cobber women's basketball program to 273 wins in 16 years as head coach

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Concordia Athletics) — Jessica Rahman announced that she is retiring as head coach of the Concordia women’s basketball program. Rahman, who was an All-American as a player and member of the 1988 NCAA National Championship team, is the all-time winningest coach in the history of the program.

“God has led me to places, people and experiences that I could never have imagined for myself,” commented Rahman. “I’ve been truly blessed with the people in my life and the opportunity to play and coach the game of basketball for over 30 years. I came into coaching because of God’s calling and now have a new calling and am excited for the new chapter.”

Rahman just completed her 16th season as head coach at Concordia and amassed 273 overall wins and had a 226-102 record against conference opponents. Rahman was named the MIAC Coach of the Year on two occasions in 2005 and 2009.

Rahman guided the Cobbers to the MIAC regular-season championship in 2013 and conference postseason titles in 2006 and 2011. She also helped Concordia earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in five seasons. Rahman’s teams also advanced to the MIAC playoffs in 13 of her 16 seasons.

Rahman’s teams won 18 or more games in 11 seasons and she had a double-digit MIAC win total in 13 straight years. The Cobbers won 21 games in five different seasons under the guidance of Rahman.

“Jessica was one of our most storied women’s basketball coaches and players as well,” Concordia Athletic Director Rachel Bergeson said. “She has embodied the mission of the institution ever since she stepped on campus as a player and most recently as a coach. I can’t thank her enough for everything she has done for Cobber basketball, the athletic department and the entire college.”

Rahman was also responsible for mentoring players who went on to gain individual accolades. She helped three different players earn MIAC Most Valuable Player honors including Mandy Pearson who won the award in 2004 and 2005 and is now the head coach at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Pearson was also one of five Rahman players who went on to earn All-American honors.

The Cobbers also accumulated All-Region and All-Conference awards under Rahman. Concordia had at least one player earn D3hoops.com All-Region honors in 11 of her 16 seasons. Concordia was one of a select few schools in the MIAC to have an All-Region award winner in more than 10 seasons during that stretch. Rahman also helped 64 Cobber players earn MIAC postseason awards during her tenure.

In addition to her 16 seasons as head coach of the Cobbers, Rahman was also the most decorated player to ever put on the Concordia uniform. She was a 4-time All-American and is still the program’s all-time leading scorer. Rahman was named the NCAA Division III Player of the Year in her senior season in 1988. To go along with her Player of the Year award, she was given the Honda Award as the NCAA Division III Female Athlete of the Year and earned one of the prestigious NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships.

Rahman ended her Concordia career with 2,101 points and put up 1,491 points in conference games which were MIAC records. She was inducted into the Concordia Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998.

“Sixteen years ago Brian (husband) and I took a big leap of faith and I came back to Concordia,” added Rahman. “Each time I have trusted and taken that leap of faith, God has done wonderful things. I have truly loved my years at Concordia and will cherish every moment…special times, special memories.”

Rahman’s retirement is effective at the end of May and a national search for her replacement will begin immediately.