Fargo Middle School Teacher, Coach Named District’s 2019 Teacher of the Year

Travis Hoeg joined the school in 2006

FARGO, N.D. — Many students are honored at Ben Franklin Middle School’s assembly, but just one teacher got quite the surprise at the event.

Travis Hoeg is named Fargo Public Schools 2019 Teacher of the Year. Students describe him as “the best teacher ever” and their “favorite teacher.”

Hoeg teaches science and English and coaches basketball, volleyball, and track.

Superintendent Rupak Gandhi announced the award by giving hints as to who it may be.

“I am in complete and utter shock right now. Come to work every day, love what I do. Everybody always says, ‘why do you teach, Hoeg,’ and I say, ‘I love kids.’ I love working with kids. It’s my passion, it’s always been my passion, I love coming to work every day,” Hoeg said.

The award is a long-time tradition in the district. It’s been awarded every year since 1957.