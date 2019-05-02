It’s Time To Recycle Your Old Electronics And Prepare To Toss Your Junk On The Curb

Cleanup Week Begins Monday In FM Metro And The Grand Cities

FARGO, ND — It’s time for the annual Electronics Recycling Event in Cass County.

People living in Fargo, West Fargo and rural Cass County can recycle televisions, computers and other electronics free of charge.

There is a limit of just two items per person.

You can drop them off Saturday from 8 to noon at the Solid Waste Facility located at 2301 8th Avenue North.

A reminder that this year’s annual Cleanup Week is scheduled for May 6 through 10.

People in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks can recycle their used electronics from 10 to 1 on Saturday.

Drop them off at the Grand Forks Public Works Facility at 724 47th Street North.

Their annual Spring Cleanup Week is also May 6 through 10.

Please DO NOT place your excess garbage out prior to Cleanup Week.