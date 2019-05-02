Kickstarter Launched To Help Renovate 103-Year-Old Schoolhouse

Nome, ND Schoolhouse Being Converted Into Multiple Businesses

NOME, N.D. –Two women we profiled earlier this year on KVRR Local News are asking for your help this morning.

They’re trying to renovate a 100-plus year old schoolhouse and help revitalize a tiny North Dakota Town.

Chris Armbrust and Teresa Perleberg bought the schoolhouse in Nome, North Dakota last year.

They’re planning to turn to formerly abandoned Barnes County school into an events center, classroom space, bed and breakfast and headquarters for their fiber arts businesses.

They pair launched a Kickstarter Wednesday night.

They’re looking for $40,000.

They say they’re in the preliminary stages of construction, working with engineers and architects for a plan moving forward.

They pair had hoped to open the schoolhouse for its first events by the end of the year.

You can find a link to the Kickstarter and learn more about their ambitious project by clicking here.

Link to the original story on the Nome Schoolhouse from January: https://www.kvrr.com/2019/01/21/nome-is-where-the-heart-is/