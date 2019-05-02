RB Oliveira Selected 14th Overall in CFL Draft

The former UND running back was drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — It doesn’t quite have the same pomp as the NFL Draft, but the Canadian Football League started its draft today.

Former UND running back Brady Oliveira was selected 14th overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Oliveira himself is from Winnipeg.

He rushed for nearly 3,000 yards in his collegiate career, which is especially impressive considering he was splitting time with All-American John Santiago.

Last year, the Blue Bombers were a Western finalist, losing to the eventual Grey Cup champion Calgary Stampeders.