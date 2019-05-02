Walsh County Man Charged With Murder

ND's First Coding Center Code Ninjas Opens in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. - A new way for kids to have fun and learn is coming to Fargo called Code Ninjas. The first kid's coding center in North Dakota can be found at 4480 23rd…
ADAMS, ND — A woman is dead and a family member is behind bars in Walsh County and charged with her murder.
65-year-old Steven Aune was arrested Wednesday after shooting a 36-year-old woman at his home near Adams, North Dakota, near Grafton.
The sheriff was called and said Aune was suicidal and had a gun.
The victim was taken to the hospital in Park River and died about 90 minutes later from her injuries.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Aune made a brief court appearance Thursday to hear the charge against him.
He’s expected back in court in three weeks.