Walsh County Man Charged With Murder

Steven Aune was arrested Wednesday after shooting a 36-year-old woman at his home near Adams, North Dakota

ADAMS, ND — A woman is dead and a family member is behind bars in Walsh County and charged with her murder.

65-year-old Steven Aune was arrested Wednesday after shooting a 36-year-old woman at his home near Adams, North Dakota, near Grafton.

The sheriff was called and said Aune was suicidal and had a gun.

The victim was taken to the hospital in Park River and died about 90 minutes later from her injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Aune made a brief court appearance Thursday to hear the charge against him.

He’s expected back in court in three weeks.