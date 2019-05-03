Ben Franklin Middle School Students Discover Mobile Jobs through Careers On Wheels

7th graders are learning some jobs don't require a desk

FARGO, N.D. — Seventh graders at Ben Franklin Middle School are discovering how jobs can be mobile.

Students are talking with professionals whose careers are on-the-go through the Careers on Wheels event.

Police officers, construction workers and truckers are taking students inside their vehicles and letting them use their equipment.

Members of the school’s staff say it’s a great way for students to get the ball rolling when it comes to thinking about jobs.

“The kids get really excited,” said Patti Bathie, who is one of the school’s counselors. “Usually, when they come inside, they can’t even pick which career they would want to go to at this point, but they have a lot of new options and things they never had really thought about before.”

Another Careers on Wheels presentation will happen later this month at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School.